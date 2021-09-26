Starmer pops to pub to watch Arsenal win north London derby

UK NewsPublished:

Arsenal fan Sir Keir Starmer watched the closing minutes of the game against arch rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

Sir Keir Starmer took a break from the Labour Party conference to watch Arsenal thrash arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Gunners beat Spurs 3-1, although Sir Keir missed most of the action as he only caught the closing minutes of the clash.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watches the Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur match at The Font pub in Brighton (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The Labour leader was at The Font pub in Brighton, where his party is having its conference.

Labour Party leader Sir Keir Starmer watching the football (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

It was a better result for the Labour leader than the traditional conference football game between the party and political journalists.

The lobby reporters secured a 5-1 win against the Labour team.

