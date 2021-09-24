What the papers say – September 24

A collection of British newspapers.

Friday’s papers are dominated by concerns over Britain’s fuel supply.

The Guardian, i and The Independent report Britain is facing fuel shortages due to a lack of lorry drivers, with BP forced to close some of its stations as a result.

Guardian front page Friday 24 September 2021: Warning of fuel shortages amid supply chain crisis pic.twitter.com/sNqYpBX7w4 — Guardian news (@guardiannews) September 23, 2021

Friday's front page: Fuel rationed as UK's petrol stations hit by shortage of lorry drivers#TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/whaZcygfoT — i newspaper (@theipaper) September 23, 2021

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Petrol stations close amid delivery driver shortage #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/i2w4Qcqk1T — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 23, 2021

“Alarm” over the supply issues also features on the front of The Daily Telegraph, while The Times says the Government has urged people “not to panic”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Alarm as BP begins petrol rationing'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4O6L2Y pic.twitter.com/dZAJkli06B — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 23, 2021

Iceland boss Richard Walker has also urged people to “keep calm” over supermarket supply fears, according to the Daily Express.

Tomorrow's front page: Keep calm… and we can all carry on shopping#tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/fY7IcVQ4TZ — Daily Express (@Daily_Express) September 23, 2021

“Running on Empty” is the headline on The Sun and the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror and Metro report a man has been arrested in relation to the murder of Sabina Nessa.

MIRROR: Murdered on her way to first date #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/Yoh8zPuCAr — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 23, 2021

The Bank of England has predicted inflation is set to pass 4%, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Friday 24 September https://t.co/capgsiImvW pic.twitter.com/ZgAA4LxmhR — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 23, 2021