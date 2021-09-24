Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

Coronavirus – Mon Sep 20, 2021

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 20, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 21-24) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 204 (54%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 169 (45%) have seen a fall and four are unchanged.

The highest rates in the UK are all in Wales.

Neath Port Talbot continues to have the highest rate of all, with 1,298 new cases in the seven days to September 20 – the equivalent of 899.0 per 100,000 people.

This is up from 739.0 in the seven days to September 13.

Merthyr Tydfil has the second highest rate, up from 670.3 to 860.6, with 520 new cases.

Rhondda Cynon Taf has the third highest rate, up from 566.4 to 787.2, with 1,904 new cases.

West Dunbartonshire has the highest rate in Scotland (744.8), Kettering in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England (740.6) and Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (513.9).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Kettering (up from 422.7 to 740.6)

Stafford (337.3 to 577.4)

Rugby (392.2 to 619.1)

Rhondda Cynon Taf (566.4 to 787.2)

Vale of Glamorgan (493.7 to 692.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 24 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 20; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 20; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 13; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 13.