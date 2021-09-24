Government seeks fresh injunction after Insulate Britain blocks Port of Dover

Police officers remove two protesters from the top of a tanker

The Government is seeking a new injunction after climate protesters blocked the Port of Dover, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Kent Police arrested 39 people after Insulate Britain sat down on roads in and out of the cross-Channel ferry port shortly after 8am on Friday.

The demonstration created long queues of vehicle, with several drivers remonstrating with the activists.

This comes after the group – an offshoot of Extinction Rebellion – blocked parts of the M25 five times in the past fortnight.

Mr Shapps wrote on Twitter: “We won’t tolerate reckless behaviour on motorways or ports (Dover this morning).

“I’m therefore seeking a further injunction to prevent this disruption. Living in a democracy everyone is entitled to protest, but that doesn’t extend to closing roads and ruining livelihoods.”