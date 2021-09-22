Man charged in connection with bird of prey death

A man, 22, has been arrested and charged in connection with the death of a sparrowhawk in Inverness-shire.

Officers were called to land south of Inverness following a report of a bird of prey which had been killed on Thurs, 16 September.

