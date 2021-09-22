M25 protesters could face prison after Government secures injunction

Police officers carry away a protester

Environmental activists blocking the M25 face possible imprisonment after National Highways was granted an injunction against the protests, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said.

Campaign group Insulate Britain has shut down parts of the M25 five times in just over a week.

Mr Shapps wrote on Twitter: “Invading a motorway is reckless and puts lives at risk.

Police arrested 38 activists from the group on Tuesday as they targeted junctions nine and 10 of the M25 (Insulate Britain/PA)

“I asked National Highways to seek an injunction against M25 protestors which a judge granted last night.