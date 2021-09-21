Police arrest 23 people after protesters block lanes on M25

Insulate Britain M25 Surrey

Police have arrested 23 people after environmental protesters targeted the M25 for a fifth time in just over a week.

Surrey Police said they were called to junctions 9 and 10 of the motorway just after 8am following reports of Insulate Britain protesters on the clockwise and anti-clockwise carriageways.

The force said “a number” of demonstrators were at the scene, where they had poured blue paint on to the motorway, and urged drivers to avoid the area where possible.

Footage taken at the scene by LBC showed the protesters walking onto the lanes from the lay-bys and sitting down on the ground in front of moving traffic.

J10 Now. All we need is a statement from Boris.https://t.co/qBXPClU21X — Insulate Britain (@InsulateLove) September 21, 2021

Some then held up banners saying “Insulate Britain” before they were dragged off the road by police officers.

The carriageways have since reopened.

In a statement, published on Twitter, Surrey Police said: “Two lanes on both clockwise and anticlockwise carriageways of the M25 between junctions 9 and 10 are now fully re-opened after officers cleared all of the Insulate Britain protesters off of the road. 23 arrests have been made.”

UPDATE: Two lanes on both clockwise and anticlockwise carriageways of the M25 between junctions 9 and 10 are now fully re-opened after officers cleared all of the Insulate Britain protesters off of the road. 23 arrests have been made. pic.twitter.com/1kYT8P8bAB — Surrey Police (@SurreyPolice) September 21, 2021

The campaigning group confirmed they led the demonstration, adding that new people have joined their campaign to improve home insulation in addition to the others who have been involved in similar demonstrations in Hertfordshire, Kent, Essex and Surrey over the past week.

It added that the recent rise in gas and electricity costs has “increased the urgency” for change and they would end their campaign as soon as they hear a “meaningful commitment” to their demands.

Spokesperson Liam Norton said: “The idea that people would suddenly decide insulating our leaky homes is a bad idea as a result of our campaign is frankly laughable. We are simply asking the Government to get on with the job.

The campaigners said they would not stop protesting until they hear ‘a meaningful commitment that we can trust’ (Insulate Britain/PA)

“The people of Britain understand that climate change is a severe threat to everything they hold dear. They are looking to the Government for leadership. We have a practical solution and have received encouragement for our aims from many construction industry professionals. ”

Climate change activist Dr Diana Warner, a retired GP from Gloucestershire, said: “Insulating homes is such a necessary action right now, for health, economy and climate. All our homes.