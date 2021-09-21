Boris Johnson and Joe Biden bond over trains at White House

Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets US President Joe Biden in the Oval Office

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and President Joe Biden set off on the right track in their Oval Office meeting as they broke the ice talking about public transport.

Mr Johnson travelled from New York to Washington DC using the intercity rail service Amtrak, a favourite of the US president – with the Prime Minister telling Mr Biden “they love you”.

The president’s fondness for train travel, using it to commute from Delaware to DC in his earlier political career, earned him the nickname Amtrak Joe.

Mr Biden told Mr Johnson: “I’ve travelled a million miles. You think I’m joking”, to which Mr Johnson replied “They love you.”

The president then told Mr Johnson a story about how he insisted he travelled via Amtrak when he was vice president against the wishes of Secret Service, and there was a story in the paper about how many miles he had travelled by rail.

“And so I’m walking up to getting the train on that Friday. And a guy, who was the number three guy from New Jersey… grabbed me, ‘Joey baby'”, he said.

“I thought the secret service was gonna shoot him. I said no no, he’s a friend it’s a joke.

“Do you know how many miles you’ve travelled on Amtrak? I said no… we worked it out.

“He said, 36 years in the Senate, X number of years at that point as vice president, average 131 days a year. 357 miles a day, Joey, you travelled over two million miles, big deal. I thought they should name the road after me.”