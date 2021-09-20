Seven-year-old boy missing since Sunday evening found safe and well

UK NewsPublished: Last Updated:

Carson Shephard reported missing from New Cumnock, East Ayrshire.

Carson Shephard missing
Carson Shephard missing

A seven-year-old boy reported missing on Sunday evening has been found safe and well, police have confirmed.

Carson Shephard was reported missing, having been last seen in the Afton Bridgend area of New Cumnock in East Ayrshire at about 7.20pm on September 19.

East Ayrshire police division confirmed on Monday morning that the boy has been found, posting on Twitter: “Carson Traced – We are pleased to report that 7-year-old Carson Shephard, reported missing from New Cumnock has been found safe and well.

“Officers would like to thank everyone who assisted in this inquiry.”

A major search was launched for him, including the police helicopter, marine and dog units, and Scottish Fire and Rescue Service water support unit.

Carson Shephard missing
Police in New Cumnock, East Ayrshire, during the search (Andrew Milligan/PA)

The local community had also been helping officers in the area.

Around a dozen police vans and cars which had been scouring the area for the child were seen leaving the town of New Cumnock after he was found.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News