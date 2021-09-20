Father of children found dead in house ‘heartbroken’ as all four victims named

Killamarsh deaths

The father of two children found dead in a house said he is “heartbroken” as police named all four victims.

Jason Bennett collapsed in tears as he laid flowers for his children John Paul, 13, and Lacey, 11, at the police cordon around the property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

Derbyshire Police said their mother, 35-year-old Terri Harris, and Lacey’s friend Connie Gent, 11, were also found dead at the property on Sunday morning.

Mr Bennett stayed at the scene for more than half-an-hour on Monday, clearly distraught and being comforted by a friend or relative.

Asked about his feelings as left, he said “heartbroken; million pieces; shattered”.