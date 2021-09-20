Distraught father leaves flowers at scene where four people found dead

The father at the scene

The father of two children found dead in a house along with another youngster and a woman has said he is “heartbroken” and “shattered” during emotional scenes at the site of the tragedy.

The man collapsed in tears as he laid flowers at the police cordon around the property in Chandos Crescent in Killamarsh, near Sheffield.

He stayed at the scene for more than half an hour, clearly distraught and being comforted by a friend or relative.

Four people have sadly died at a home in Killamarsh today, and a murder investigation has been launched. Officers have been at the scene of the serious incident on Chandos Crescent which was reported around 7.25am.

Asked about his feelings as left, he said: “Heartbroken; million pieces; shattered.”

Derbyshire Police said they were called to the house at around 7.25am on Sunday and found the bodies of four people.

A murder inquiry has been launched, and one man is in custody.

It is understood three of those who died were children – two siblings and a friend. The fourth person was a woman.

Becky Poole, from Killamarsh, who was also laying flowers said: “I’m just absolutely heartbroken.

“I also a swimming teacher and I knew the kids.

The father to some of the victims leaves flowers at the scene in Chandos Crescent (Danny Lawson/PA)

“Derbyshire Police need to do more. I know this is probably an isolated incident, but there’s too much.”

Ms Poole said she has been campaigning against violence against women following other incidents in north Derbyshire.

She said: “Three children there. What can I say? It shouldn’t happen.

“I know nobody knows the full story but what can we do? Something needs to be done about violence.

“We’ve had stabbings, we’ve had shootings and now we’ve had another murder.”

The area remains sealed off while inquiries continue (Danny Lawson/PA)

Asked if this was unusual in Killamarsh, Ms Poole said: “It’s not but it’s becoming more and more within the area.

“Killamarsh used to be a really nice village. You could walk around. Now people are scared to go out.”

She said: “I’ve just been down to Aldi there’s people buying flowers and talking about it.

“It’s Monday morning. Those kids should be going to school but they’re not.”

One man living close by said: “I’m shocked. I think people will be devastated.”

The incident has left local residents shocked (Danny Lawson/PA)

The man, who has lived in his home in the area for just over a year, said he believed the family who live in the house at the centre of the investigation had been there for five or six months.

He said the children used to play in the front garden, near his home.

The man said he was alerted by police arrived on Sunday morning and thought: “God, what’s happened here?”

On Monday morning, Chandos Crescent remained sealed off with a number of police officers patrolling the street and many police vehicles parked in the surrounding streets.

The house is semi-detached, of a prefabricated design, with a large playing field on one side, which was also cordoned off. There was a blue police tent in the front garden and forensics officer were conducting inquiries.

Forensic officers are continuing their inquiries (Danny Lawson/PA)

Detective Chief Inspector Rob Routledge, who is leading the investigation, said on Sunday evening: “We would really like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the early hours of this morning, or has any information which they think could help with our inquiries.

“No matter how small you think that information may be, please do get in touch with us.

“It is understandably a worrying time for the community, and we would like to thank them for their patience and understanding at this time.

“It was important to us that close relatives of those involved were informed before we could give further details about the incident.

“Residents will continue to see a large police presence in the area, and patrols are being carried out for reassurance.

“If you do have any concerns, please don’t hesitate to speak to (officers).”

Police have urged anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Terrible and hugely tragic news from Killamarsh this evening. Our condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them. I've been in touch with the Police again this evening and their investigations will continue in the coming days.

North East Derbyshire MP Lee Rowley offered his condolences following the “terrible and hugely tragic” incident.

“Terrible and hugely tragic news from Killamarsh this evening. Our condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them,” Mr Rowley said on Twitter.

The Tory MP also paid tribute to Killamarsh as a “lovely” community” which would show its resilience “at this difficult time”.

“Killamarsh is such a lovely, close knit and warm community and I know that many residents will be shocked & worried by the news,” he tweeted.