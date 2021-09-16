What the papers say – September 16

A collection of British newspapers

Boris Johnson’s Cabinet reshuffle makes headlines with the papers talking of the Prime Minister wielding the axe, while the sleep habits of a Premier League footballer also feature on the front pages.

The Times is one of many to feature news of changes in the Government, the paper saying Mr Johnson is seeking to “refocus his premiership beyond the pandemic”.

The Daily Telegraph writes the reshuffle was “more extensive than expected”, with Dominic Raab and Michael Gove among those losing out.

The Guardian writes the shake-up lays the ground for the next general election, while the Financial Times says the move is an attempt to revive the Prime Minister’s domestic reform agenda.

Metro calls it “reshuffle kerfuffle” and riffs on former education secretary Gavin Williamson’s comment that Russia should “go away and shut up” when he served as defence secretary.

The i says “blundering Cabinet allies” were shown the door, while The Independent leads on the fall of Mr Williamson and Mr Raab.

The Daily Mail says Mr Johnson “stamped his authority” on the Cabinet with the reshuffle focusing on delivering an election win.

The Daily Express leads with Mr Johnson vowing to “unite and level up” the country.

And the Daily Star has a sideways look on events in Westminster, saying Mr Johnson has “juggled his cabinet of clowns”.

The Sun writes Cristiano Ronaldo is moving mansions after being kept awake by noisy sheep.

And the Daily Mirror leads with a report on a “climate emergency”, with an artist’s impression of how the Shambles in York could look in 2070 with floods caused by climate change.