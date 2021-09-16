Teletext Holidays threatened with court action over refund failures

Feet in flip flops on a beach

The competition watchdog has threatened to take Teletext Holidays to court over delays in refunding customers for trips cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Andrea Coscelli, chief executive of the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA), said the package holiday firm “must comply with the law”.

In May, Teletext Holidays and sister company, Alpharooms, formally agreed to address failures to issue timely refunds.

Their parent company, Truly Holdings, signed an undertaking that bound it to process all refunds by the end of August.

Bosses also vowed to ensure all future refunds for cancelled holidays due to the pandemic are made within 14 days.

But on Thursday, the CMA said £600,000 in refunds remain outstanding.

Truly Holdings has reported that this is due to it not being able to issue refunds through customers’ existing payment method, and not having their current bank details.

The CMA said it “does not consider that enough has been done” to return money to consumers.