Frost reveals plans to bring back imperial measures and crowns on pint glasses

Ministers have set out plans for the return of the crown stamp on pint glasses and pledged to review a ban on marking and selling products in imperial units.

The move came as Brexit minister Lord Frost set out plans to ditch Brussels’ rules and claimed “gloom-mongers” have been proved wrong following the UK’s departure from the European Union.

The Government intends to review the content of retained EU law – which was preserved in UK law for continuity after the transition period ended in December 2020.

Lord Frost’s comments came despite ongoing uncertainty over Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements and shortages in shops across the UK, which critics say Brexit has exacerbated.

I've sent out new plans today to capitalise on our freedom from EU rules and start delivering the opportunities of Brexit.https://t.co/izpc8SEMQL Huge thanks to @MPIainDS and TIGRR commission for their supportive work. I've responded formally: https://t.co/KOTQnZVKVD — David Frost (@DavidGHFrost) September 16, 2021

The minister told peer: “A lot of things haven’t happened that the gloom-mongers said would happen and I don’t think are going to happen.”

He said, “this economy and this country is prospering vastly already under the arrangements that we are putting in place” adding: “High standards need to reflect the context we are operating in.

“I am sure there will be change, but don’t believe those changes will result in regression of standards.”

He said the purpose of the reforms was to “improve the productivity of the UK by putting in place regulations that are tailored to our conditions”.

Measures include permitting the voluntary printing of the crown stamp on pint glasses and reviewing the EU ban on markings and sales in pounds and ounces – with legislation “in due course”.

Other reforms include introducing digital driving licences, test certificates and MOT processes.

Shareholders will be able to have digital certificates instead of paper ones and regulations governing clinical trials and medical devices will be changed.

Lord Frost insisted: “We are a high standards country. That doesn’t mean we don’t intend to change them. The world moves on.

In the Commons, the shadow international trade secretary, Emily Thornberry, was scathing about what she sarcastically described as “the marvellous Brexit deal which is working so well at present”.

She said the country “faces continuing shortages of staff and supplies exacerbated by the Government’s Brexit deal, while businesses across the country face mounting loses in trade with Europe”.

In Northern Ireland people “remain stuck in limbo as the Government refuses to implement the Brexit deal that they negotiated,” she said.