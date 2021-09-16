Festival of Rescue to bring 300 competitors to Tyneside

UK NewsPublished:

The public can watch as teams compete to carry out water, rope and vehicle rescues this weekend.

Rescuers from across the country will compete in lifesaving tasks on Tyneside this weekend (TWFRS/PA)
Rescuers from across the country will compete in lifesaving tasks on Tyneside this weekend (TWFRS/PA)

Firefighters from across the country will take part in a two-day Festival of Rescue life-saving challenge.

Newcastle and Gateshead’s Quayside will host 300 competitors from 25 fire and rescue services who will be demonstrating their skills in and around the River Tyne.

Teams will battle it out across five disciplines, vehicle extrication, trauma care, urban search and rescue, rope rescue and water rescue.

Spectators will be able to watch competitors display their skills, while the different fire and rescue services will be able to learn from each other.

Chief fire officer, Chris Lowther of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: “The focus of the festival is to celebrate the skills, dedication and devotion of our firefighting heroes, who put their lives on the line to keep the public safe from harm on a daily basis.
 
“It provides a national stage to shine a spotlight on to those specialist disciplines that prove critical during real-life incidents and emergencies.”

The challenge is organised by the charity UKRO (United Kingdom Rescue Organisation) and is staged in a different city every year.

It takes place on Tyneside on Friday and Saturday.

UK News

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News