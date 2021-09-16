Co-op warns of supply chain pressure on profits

A Co-op store

The Co-op warned of pressure on full-year profits from the supply chain crisis as it revealed it swung to a half-year loss.

The group reported underlying pre-tax operating losses of £15 million for the six months to July 3 compared with profits of £56 million a year ago as it was hit by product availability issues and the continuing impact of the pandemic.

It warned that the “unplanned supply chain challenges and ongoing Covid costs will bring greater levels of uncertainty”.

“This will in turn apply pressure on our prior expected level of profitability for year end,” it said.

Food sales at the supermarket arm, excluding fuel, fell 2.8% in the first half against surging trading a year earlier during the pandemic.

The results came as the Co-op also announced a new partnership with Amazon and moves to ramp up an acceleration of robot deliveries to more than double online sales to £200 million by the year end.

Chief executive Steve Murrells said: “As we continue to experience the effects of the Covid-19 crisis, it is clear that things will never be the same again.