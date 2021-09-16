5.5 million applied to stay in UK before EU Settlement Scheme cut-off date

EU Settlement Scheme

More than 5.5 million people had applied to the EU Settlement Scheme by the deadline, according to official estimates.

Of the 5,548,440 who submitted an application, more than 4.9 million (4,908,760) have been allowed to continue living and working in the UK after freedom of movement ended following the Brexit transition period.

EU citizens and their families were asked to apply to the Home Office by the end of June to obtain an immigration status so they could remain in the country.

The Government department’s latest quarterly figures to June 30, published on Thursday, provide the clearest picture to date of how many people applied to the scheme before the cut-off date, as opposed to how many applications had been received.

But the data is listed as “experimental”, meaning the numbers are still being evaluated and may be updated in future.

More than six million applications (6,050,860) were submitted between the launch of the scheme in March 2019 and the closing date of June 30 2021.

Some 2.8 million were granted settled status, allowing them permanent leave to remain (2,846,820).

A further 2.3 million (2,327,850) were granted pre-settled status, meaning they need to reapply after living in the country for five years to gain permanent residence.

There were 109,430 applications refused, 80,600 withdrawn or void, and 79,730 were deemed invalid, where the Home Office decides someone is not eligible to apply or has failed to provide sufficient proof of residence.