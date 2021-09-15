Inflation soars to highest since 2012 after Eat Out to Help Out impact

The Consumer Prices Index including owner occupiers’ housing costs grew 3% in the year to August 2021, up from 2.1% in July.

Driven by falls last August due to the Eat Out to Help Out scheme, the rise will likely be temporary https://t.co/yHZcoQVSVd pic.twitter.com/jE0R9TT3x3

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 15, 2021