Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

A mobile testing facility at Larne leisure centre in County Antrim, Northern Ireland (Liam McBurney/PA)

Here is Tuesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to September 10, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (September 11-14) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 144 (38%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 231 (61%) have seen a fall and two are unchanged.

The highest rates are all in Scotland.

West Dunbartonshire continues to have the highest rate in the UK, with 1,033 new cases in the seven days to September 10 – the equivalent of 1,169.3 per 100,000 people.

This is down slightly from 1,184.1 in the seven days to September 3.

East Renfrewshire has the second highest rate, down from 1,101.4 to 1,022.3, with 982 new cases.

Inverclyde has the third highest rate, down from 1,234.1 to 1,013.5, with 781 new cases.

Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (752.5), Carmarthenshire has the highest rate in Wales (710.3) and Corby in Northamptonshire has the highest rate in England (707.7).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Orkney Islands (80.4 to 241.1)

Lisburn & Castlereagh (475.2 to 632.3)

Hinckley & Bosworth (411.7 to 559.5)

Oadby & Wigston (366.4 to 506.0)

North West Leicestershire (453.2 to 591.6)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 14 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 10; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 10; rate of new cases in the seven days to September 3; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to September 3.