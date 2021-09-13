More migrants arrive in Kent as numbers hit new 2021 record

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

Nearly 2,000 migrants arrived in the UK in the last week, setting a new record for the year so far.

A total of 1,959 people crossed the Channel from France in the week to September 10 – the highest total for any seven-day period in 2021, data compiled and analysed by the PA news agency shows.

It comes as more crossings were under way on Monday amid reports of cooler and slightly overcast weather on the south coast with breezy but clear conditions at sea.

The crossings continued on Monday (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Several young children were among a group seen arriving in Dungeness, Kent, while immigration officers were pictured tending to a woman who had been taken ill after she was brought ashore on a stretcher by police and members of the RNLI.

At least 14,400 people have crossed to the UK on board small boats this year.

Figures for the most recent seven-day period, covering the week to September 12, show that 1,876 people arrived.