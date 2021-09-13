Charity launches campaign to tackle mental health ‘crisis’ in construction

A bricklayer (Ian Nicholson/PA)

A new campaign is being launched to highlight a crisis in mental health among workers in the construction industry.

The Band of Builders charity is holding a series of events across the UK on October 1 to help tradespeople connect and talk in a bid to remove the taboo around mental health in the sector.

The charity is encouraging tradespeople, builders’ merchants and others to hold their own a so-called Big Brew event to encourage people to discuss mental health issues and offer support.

Band of Builders said there is a mental health crisis in the industry, with the suicide rate of UK construction workers estimated to be as high as two people every day.

Bricks (David Davies/PA)

It added that more than 400,000 working days were lost to mental health issues in 2018 in the construction sector.

Peter Cape, of Band of Builders, said: “It’s so important that the construction community looks out for each other, to talk about mental health or look for the telltale signs that fellow tradespeople may be struggling – and what better way to do it than over a brew.

“We are all acutely aware of the mental health crisis within construction.