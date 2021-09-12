More than 1,000 Covid-19 patients in Scotland’s hospitals

Hospital staff

More than 1,000 coronavirus patients are in hospital in Scotland.

The number of patients with recently confirmed coronavirus is 1,019, according to the latest data published by the Scottish Government on Sunday.

This is a rise of 34 on the previous day and marks the ninth consecutive daily increase.

Of these patients, 88 are intensive care, up five.

3,003,515 people in Scotland have been tested for coronavirus. The total confirmed positive has risen by 5,912 to 504,657. The number of deaths of people who tested positive remains at 8,242.

Scotland recorded 5,912 new cases in the past 24 hours but no new deaths, the latest figures show.

However, the Scottish Government noted registry offices are generally closed at weekends.

The death toll under the daily measure – of people who first tested positive for the virus within the previous 28 days – remains at 8,242.

The test positivity rate was 11.5%, up from 10.9% the previous day.