What the papers say – September 11

A collection of British newspapers

The pursuit of the Duke of York over sexual assault claims and “permanent” food shortages are among the stories splashed across the front pages on Saturday.

The Sun carries a photograph of Andrew next to the headline “One has been served”, while the Daily Mirror reports the royal has been “hit by a writ” from alleged victim Virginia Giuffre.

On tomorrow's front page: Prince Andrew served with papers over bombshell sex assault allegations https://t.co/pKNGVNpFVr pic.twitter.com/sAN2DzBOKN — The Sun (@TheSun) September 10, 2021

The legal documents were “dramatically handed over in a bizarre cat-and-mouse game with security” at the duke’s Windsor home, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the i says the Prime Minister will tell the public next week that tighter anti-Covid restrictions could be imposed this autumn if people do not behave with caution.

Bumper edition of @theipaper's ?️iweekend coming out tomorrow: ? Covid rules exclusive by @HugoGye? The greatest story in tennis – @EmmaRaducanu by @PaulN54?️ Coughing is socially unacceptable, at last – says @Emmabarnett ? At-risk Priti Patel – her big plan, by @katyballs pic.twitter.com/ETNL7dgLXd — Oly Duff (@olyduff) September 10, 2021

The Daily Telegraph reports ministers fear council tax bills will have to rise for millions of households next year to pay for social care “despite Boris Johnson’s tax raid”.

?️The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Council tax rise to pay for social care'#TomorrowsPapersToday Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4Oomry pic.twitter.com/2qvoEC2bvH — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) September 10, 2021

A combination of the effects of the pandemic and Brexit means food shortages in restaurants and supermarkets are “permanent”, the head of the Food and Drink Federation is quoted by The Independent as saying.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: Supermarkets to suffer ‘permanent’ lack of food #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/5RhIM1kPPT — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) September 10, 2021

Mr Johnson wants to be in power for longer than Margaret Thatcher and has set out his pitch for the 2024 election for the first time, reports The Times.

Britain’s top family doctor warns in The Guardian that GPs are “finding it increasingly hard to guarantee safe care” due to soaring demand amid a shortage of medics.

Guardian front page, 11 September 2021: GPs 'struggling to guarantee safe care' pic.twitter.com/ze8BEWKdiT — The Guardian (@guardian) September 10, 2021

A US judge has ordered Apple to dismantle part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run app store, which the Financial Times says has dealt a “payment blow” to the technology giant.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Saturday September 11 https://t.co/nLxzwIE0AC pic.twitter.com/ToTMLHZC6f — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) September 10, 2021