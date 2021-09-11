Mayo curse myth remains as Tyrone clinch All-Ireland victory

Absolutely over the moon. Sam is coming back to Tyrone after 13 years!

Maith sibh @TyroneGAALive, what a performance. You have brought so much joy to our county after a difficult year

Particularly delighted for my neighbour Padraic Hampsey, a fantastic captain

Tír Eoghain abú! pic.twitter.com/i0o1JWgomS

— Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) September 11, 2021