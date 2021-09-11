Mayo curse myth remains as Tyrone clinch All-Ireland victory

Mayo have not won the senior football title since 1951 with some blaming an alleged curse put on the team.

The myth of Mayo’s GAA curse remains intact after Tyrone clinched the All-Ireland title.

Red and white flags were raised proudly in Dublin following a tight clash with Mayo at Croke Park on Saturday,

Tyrone Fans arriving at Croke Park, Dublin, ahead of Tyrone taking on play Mayo in the All-Ireland football final (Damien Storan/PA)

Mayo has not won the senior football title since 1951, with some blaming an alleged curse placed on the team after allegedly not showing respect towards a funeral on their homecoming journey following that victory.

The story goes that the side would not win again under the curse until all the members of that team had died.

The 70 years of pain continued as Mayo lost to Tyrone 2-14 to 0-15.

There was elation among the Tyrone fans as their side lifted the Sam Maguire cup for the first time since 2008.

Northern Ireland’s deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill was among those who took to Twitter to express their delight.

“Absolutely over the moon. Sam is coming back to Tyrone after 13 years … what a performance. You have brought so much joy to our county after a difficult year. Particularly delighted for my neighbour Padraic Hampsey, a fantastic captain,” she tweeted.

