UK would not breach international law to tackle migrant crossings – minister

Migrant Channel crossing incidents

The UK would not infringe international law in a bid to tackle the number of migrants crossing the English Channel from France, a Cabinet minister has insisted.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said his colleague – the Home Secretary Priti Patel – was “rightly exploring every possible avenue” to address the situation, adding: “We have said that that will include looking at turning migrants back, but that will only be done in accordance with international law and clearly the safety of migrants is absolutely paramount.”

It comes after Britain and France became embroiled in a war of words over efforts to halt the crossings, with the French interior minister Gerald Darmanin hitting back at Ms Patel after it emerged she had sanctioned tactics to turn back migrant boats towards the continent to stop them from making the journey to the UK.

The suggestion has prompted an outcry from aid charities and campaigners who branded the plan “cowardly” and “cruel” and one which could risk the lives of migrants, while the legality of the tactic has been called into question.

Mr Darmanin said France would not accept any practices which breach maritime laws.

Speaking to Sky News, Mr Dowden said: “Firstly, in relation to these migrants, it is worth remembering they are coming from a safe country, which is France.

“This has been a persistent problem for a long period of time. The Home Secretary is rightly exploring every possible avenue to stop that.

“We would not do anything to endanger lives, clearly, but I think the public at large would expect us to be taking measures to prevent people from travelling from the safe country of France to England, and I think it is right to consider all measures.