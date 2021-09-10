More than 200 Afghans welcomed to Wales after fleeing Taliban

National Archives papers released

More than 200 Afghan refugees are being housed in Wales after fleeing the Taliban, the Welsh Government has said.

Wales is accommodating 50 families, comprising 230 people – with the majority having directly supported Welsh-based military units in Afghanistan over the last 20 years.

The Welsh Government has been working with local authorities, Urdd Gobaith Cymru, the Ministry of Defence, refugee support organisations and local Welsh Afghans.

Following Afghanistan’s collapse to Taliban control, an emergency evacuation effort saw 15,000 people brought back to the UK.

Those arriving under the scheme have been registered on the UK Government’s Afghan Relocation and Assistance Policy, which helps families where direct support has been given to the UK armed forces in Afghanistan.

Jane Hutt, the minister for social justice, said: “Today, we welcome the families and individuals that have served our country in Afghanistan.

“We have made clear our pledge of Wales being a Nation of Sanctuary and we’re committed to do all that is possible to ensure Afghan interpreters, refugees and their families are welcomed.

“Wales is a Nation of Sanctuary – we will do all we can to provide a warm welcome in the short-term and our communities will, no doubt, be enriched by their skills and experiences in the very near future.”

Councillor Huw Thomas, leader of Cardiff Council, added: “These families have been forced to leave their homes in fear of their lives, while fleeing the Taliban.

“It’s hard for most of us to imagine just what they’ve been through. Cardiff Council has been working behind the scenes all along to ensure we were ready to play our part, alongside all our partners, in alleviating this terrible crisis.