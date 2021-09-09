Petrol station staff hide in safe room after knifeman storms shop

Bristol incident

Staff at a petrol station in Bristol have been forced to hide in a safe room after it was stormed by a man armed with a knife.

One person has been taken to hospital after leaving the petrol station in Hengrove Way, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Armed police and a negotiator have been called to the scene.

Armed police detain a man (centre) at the scene (Ben Birchall/PA)

The force said: “Police are at the scene of an incident which has led to the closure of Hengrove Way, Bristol, today, Thursday 9 September.

“A man armed with a knife is inside the shop of the petrol station.

“Staff members are uninjured within a safe room and in contact with officers.

Armed police at the scene of an incident in Hengrove Way, Bristol (Ben Birchall/PA)

“One person has left the scene and gone to hospital with injuries not believed life-threatening.

“Armed officers and a negotiator have been deployed to try to bring the incident to a safe conclusion.

“Members of the public are urged to avoid the area.”