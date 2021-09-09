Escaped cow halts motorway traffic

A cow holds up traffic on the M25

A cow has caused disruption on the M25 after escaping from a nearby field.

Surrey Police received several calls from members of the public at around 8.35am on Thursday, reporting that a cow had broken through a fence and wandered on to the anti-clockwise carriageway between junctions 6 and 5 near Godstone.

The motorway was blocked while traffic officers and the farmer worked to move the cow, reportedly called Daisy, back to her field.

The carriageways were reopened at 9.23am but residual delays of about 30 minutes were reported.

A traffic data journalist for Inrix who saw the incident on highway cameras while at work said: “A cow jumped a fence and got on to the road just after 9am and about 10 police in total were at the scene.