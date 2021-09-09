EasyJet to ask shareholders for £1.2bn after rejecting takeover bid

A easyJet plane taking off

The board of budget airline easyJet has “unanimously rejected” a takeover approach and announced plans to raise £1.2 billion from shareholders.

The business said it had been the target of an unsolicited offer from an unnamed company, which would have seen easyJet investors swap their shares for shares in the bidder.

However the board said the bid “fundamentally undervalued” easyJet, adding that the proposal was highly conditional, compared with the certainty of raising cash from shareholders.

In a statement, easyJet said: “The board recently received an unsolicited preliminary takeover approach.

“This was carefully evaluated and then unanimously rejected.

“The potential bidder has since confirmed that it is no longer considering an offer for the company.”

EasyJet said it plans to spend the £1.2 billion it hopes to raise on trying to recover from the devastating impact of Covid-19.

The money will give easyJet resilience should the pandemic continue to push down passenger numbers over the next year.

It will also improve the chances of delivering long-term value to shareholders.