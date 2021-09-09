Boris Johnson accuses charity of ‘airbrushing’ away Churchill’s achievements

Sir Winston Churchill

Boris Johnson has accused a charity set up in the name of Sir Winston Churchill of trying to “airbrush” away the “giant achievements” of Britain’s Second World War leader.

The Winston Churchill Memorial Trust has faced criticism after announcing it was renaming itself The Churchill Fellowship while removing images of the former prime minister from its website.

In a statement, the charity – which awards grants for Britons to pursue social and community causes – denied that it was seeking to disown his legacy.

However, it said many of his views on race were “widely seen as unacceptable today, a view that we share”.

The move has prompted the Prime Minister – a long-time Churchill admirer – to appeal to the organisation to rethink the move.

Mr Johnson’s official spokesman said: “The Prime Minister believes that Winston Churchill was a hero who helped save this country and the whole of Europe from a fascist and a racist tyranny by leading the defeat of Nazism.

A workman uses a water jet spray to clean the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Parliament Square (PA)

“It is completely absurd, misguided and wrong to airbrush his giant achievements and service to this country. The trust should think again.”