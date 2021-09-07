In Pictures: Soaring temperatures as summer draws to a close

The UK is enjoying a warm start to September as pupils head back to school and the Met Office said some areas were close to recording an official heatwave.
The Met Office tweeted that the temperature had hit 30.1C at Northolt in London around 3pm.
September has already beaten this August’s highest temperature of 27.2C in the UK.
