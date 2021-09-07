‘Idiotic’ motorist jailed after driving car down railway track

Aaron O’Halloran driving a car on railway tracks between Duddeston and Aston stations in Birmingham

A man has been jailed for 15 months after he drove a car half a mile down railway tracks, causing passenger delays of up to eight hours.

British Transport Police (BTP) said Aaron O’Halloran’s “idiotic actions” on a stretch of track between Duddeston and Aston stations in Birmingham, which were caught on CCTV, resulted in more than £23,000 worth of damage.

The 31-year-old, of Thornbury Road, Handsworth, Birmingham, was found guilty of endangering people on the railway, dangerous driving, driving while disqualified, and using a vehicle without insurance, BTP said.

He received a 15-month prison sentence and was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £156 at Birmingham Crown Court on August 23.

BTP said the court was told that at around 7.30am on May 9 this year, O’Halloran drove the vehicle through a gate at Duddeston station and travelled half a mile down the railway tracks towards Aston.

He then abandoned the car across the tracks and fled the scene.

A mobile phone found by officers inside the car was traced back to him, BTP said.

In interview O’Halloran refused to comment on the incident, only denying it was him driving the vehicle when shown CCTV footage.

Aaron O’Halloran (BTP/PA)

A video clip shared by BTP showed the dark-coloured vehicle driving along railway tracks past a station platform with its front number plate appearing to hang loose.

Detective Inspector Raymond Ascott said: “This was an immensely dangerous and senseless act by O’Halloran which caused significant risk to passengers and damage to the railway.

“The sentence handed to him reflects the severity of this crime and we are thankful no-one was injured as a result of O’Halloran’s alarming behaviour.