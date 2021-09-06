What the papers say - September 6

The papers are led by criticism of the Prime Minister’s plan to fund social care reform, as well as tributes to Sarah Harding following her sudden death.

The Times, The Daily Telegraph and Daily Mail report Boris Johnson is set to defy pressure from his own cabinet and push through a rise to National Insurance in order to increase health and social care spending.

The Guardian says the PM faces a “mutiny” over the plan, with the i reporting the situation has created “panic” within the Tory party.

Mr Johnson is set to plead with the nation to “share tax pain” in order to clear the pandemic-fuelled NHS backlog, according to the Daily Express.

Meanwhile, Metro says the tax “crunch” will hit younger workers the hardest.

Elsewhere, The Sun and Daily Mirror lead with the death of Girls Aloud singer Harding, who died on Sunday at the age of 39 after a battle with breast cancer.

The Independent says building industry groups have warned Brexit red tape is causing “chaos” for the sector.

And the Financial Times leads with a record pace for business mergers and acquisitions so far this year.