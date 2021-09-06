Firms urged to sign pledge to support staff affected by miscarriage

Covid-19 pregnancy research

Companies are being urged to sign up to a new pledge to support employees affected by miscarriage.

The Miscarriage Association wants businesses and organisations to agree to meet its new pregnancy loss standard to ensure staff get the support and time off they need.

Employers are asked to understand and implement the rules around pregnancy-related leave, create a supportive work environment, and to have a policy or guidance in place.

There is currently no statutory entitlement to paid leave for people who lose a baby before 24 weeks of pregnancy.

The Miscarriage Association said that while there is no legal right to paid time off for those experiencing miscarriage, absence for this reason is protected by pregnancy-related leave rules which mean it must be recorded separately to general sickness and cannot be used against them in any way.

Ruth Bender Atik, Miscarriage Association national director, said: “Since we launched our workplace resources a year ago, it’s been very heartening to see so many organisations, large and small, who are already committed to supporting their staff through what can be an extremely distressing experience.

“But we know there is more to be done and our aim is that every workplace acknowledges the impact of pregnancy loss and treats their staff with empathy and understanding.”

The Co-op is among companies signed up to the pledge, and Shirine Khoury-Haq, chief financial officer, said: “Losing a baby at any stage in a pregnancy is a devastating experience.

“The decision to discuss that with your employer is an incredibly difficult and personal one.

“Having lost our eldest daughter and having suffered several miscarriages myself and with our surrogate I understand just how difficult it is to navigate your personal and professional life during such heartbreak.

“By creating a supportive environment companies can go a long way in easing the stress that people in this situation often feel.”

The pregnancy loss standard asks employers to encourage a supportive work environment where people feel able to discuss and disclose pregnancy and/or loss without fear of being disadvantaged or discriminated against.

It asks that employers understand and implement the rules around pregnancy-related leave, ensuring staff feel able to take the time off they need.

It calls on companies to show empathy and understanding towards people and their partners experiencing pregnancy loss, and to implement a pregnancy loss policy or guidance, or ensure it is included in sickness, bereavement or other workplace policies – being mindful of the needs of partners too.