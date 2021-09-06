Big Issue teams up with acclaimed artistic duo The Connor Brothers

A special art edition of The Big Issue is being published, with help from an internationally renowned artistic duo.

The Connor Brothers have collaborated with the magazine for this week’s edition, as well as auctioning a set of artwork and selling a limited-edition print, with all money going to support The Big Issue.

Before being sold, all the work will be on exhibition at Jealous East in Shoreditch, London, from September 10-19.

The Connor Brothers: James Golding and Mike Snelle (Handout/PA)

James Golding and Mike Snelle, who work under the pseudonym The Connor Brothers, said: “When we asked the group of people highlighted in this anniversary edition of The Big Issue to be a part of it they all, without hesitation, agreed.

“That’s because The Big Issue has been speaking about issues young people care about, before many of them were even born.

“More than 70,000 households have been made homeless in the UK since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic and, sadly, The Big Issue has never been more needed than it is now, in its 30th year.

The Connor Brothers have collaborated with The Big Issue (Handout/PA)

“Along with the people celebrated in this edition, The Big Issue is at the forefront of trying to create meaningful and sustainable change and it is a publication we’re very proud to be involved with.”

Paul McNamee, editor of The Big Issue, said: “Every year we invite stars of the art world to take over an edition of The Big Issue. They bring a wholly different perspective.

“This time round, The Connor Brothers approach from a different angle. They look at where Britain is just now.