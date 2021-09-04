What the papers say – September 4

The contentious drive to begin Covid vaccinations for children and outrage over the leaking of plans for the Queen’s funeral dominate the Saturday papers.
The Guardian reports ministers are set to defy official advice and push ahead with Covid jabs for children aged 12-15.
The Independent says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is set to “overrule experts” in moving forward on the teen vaccinations.
The i weekend takes the line that chief medical officer Chris Whitty is “under pressure to push through jabs for kids”.
And The Times says children are “set to be jabbed from early next week”.
The Daily Telegraph leads on the same story, along with news a plan to boost social care from National Insurance could cost firms billions of pounds.
Meanwhile, the Daily Express leads on the “palace fury” over the leaking of plans for the Queen’s funeral.
“How could they?” screams the Daily Mirror, splashing on the “outrage” over the leaking of the plan.
In other news, the Financial Times Weekend says Apple has delayed deploying a child sex abuse detection code after pressure from privacy campaigners.
And The Sun leads on Jeremy Kyle saying his axing from TV had left him on “anxiety pills”.