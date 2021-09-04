Two divers feared dead after becoming trapped in wreck

HM Coastguard stock

Two divers are presumed to have died after they failed to return to the surface while exploring a wreck off the Cornwall coast.

HM Coastguard said the pair are believed to have become trapped as they explored HMS Scylla, which was sunk in 2004 to create an offshore reef.

A major search operation off Whitsand Bay was launched to find the divers after the alarm was raised by the crew of their diving boat on Friday evening.

HMS Scylla was sunk to create an offshore reef (Barry Batchelor/PA)

A third diver managed to get to the surface and is being treated for decompression at DDRC Healthcare in Plymouth.

The Coastguard said its helicopter from Newquay, as well as RNLI Lifeboats from Plymouth and Looe, and the police were involved in the search.