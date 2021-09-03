Latest Covid-19 case rates for UK local authority areas

People queue outside a pop-up vaccine centre at The Quays shopping centre in Newry, Northern Ireland (Niall Carson/PA)

Here is Friday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in the UK.

The figures, for the seven days to August 30, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 31-September 3) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 377 local areas in the UK, 106 (28%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 266 (71%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

The highest rates are all in Scotland.

North Lanarkshire has the highest rate, with 4,317 new cases in the seven days to August 30 – the equivalent of 1,265.5 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 667.8 in the seven days to August 23.

Inverclyde has the second highest rate, up from 563.2 to 1,247.1, with 961 new cases.

East Dunbartonshire has the third highest rate, up from 796.3 to 1,161.4, with 1,263 new cases.

Fermanagh & Omagh has the highest rate in Northern Ireland (931.5), Merthyr Tydfil has the highest rate in Wales (670.3) and Mansfield has the highest rate in England (539.5).

The five UK areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

Inverclyde (up from 563.2 to 1,247.1)

North Lanarkshire (667.8 to 1,265.5)

Merthyr Tydfil (235.0 to 670.3)

Renfrewshire (646.6 to 1,058.6)

East Renfrewshire (683.9 to 1,085.8)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency using data published on September 3 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; nation or region of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 30; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 30; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 23; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 23.