Chart-topping grime rapper Dizzee Rascal denies headbutting ex-girlfriend

Dizzee Rascal court case

Chart-topping rapper Dizzee Rascal has denied headbutting his ex-girlfriend at a home in south London this summer.

The grime artist, whose real name is Dylan Kwabena Mills, pleaded not guilty to “pushing his head into” Cassandra Jones and “pushing her to the floor” at a residential property in Streatham on June 8, Croydon Magistrates’ Court heard.

The 36-year-old rapper behind chart-topping singles Bonkers and Dance Wiv Me attended court wearing a suit and tie, and appeared to be talking on his mobile phone as he arrived.

His defence lawyer, Iskander Fernandez, said the rapper “denies pushing his head into the complainant’s head and denies pushing her to the floor”.

Dizzee Rascal, real name Dylan Mills, leaves Croydon Magistrates’ Court (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Dizzee Rascal’s manager, who “received a phone call when the altercation took place” will give evidence at the trial, along with his ex-girlfriend’s mother, Dawn Kirk, the court heard.

The Metropolitan Police previously said Ms Jones reported minor injuries following the alleged incident.

Mills released his debut album Boy In Da Corner in 2003, and his seventh studio album, E3 AF, which refers to his east London postcode and African heritage, is due out on October 30.

He was made an MBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours 2020 list, and performed at festivals this August including Live at Lydiard in Swindon and Boardmasters in Cornwall.

The rapper was charged with assault by beating on August 2.