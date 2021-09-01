Weekly Covid deaths four times higher than this time last year, figures show

Of the deaths registered in Week 33 in England and Wales, 570 mentioned #COVID19 on the death certificate (5.7% of all deaths).

This is a decrease compared with Week 32 (571 deaths) https://t.co/sN0xznb1f6 pic.twitter.com/imKBqwdXUG

— Office for National Statistics (ONS) (@ONS) September 1, 2021