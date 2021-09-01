Murder suspect stabbed girlfriend and associate in the neck, court told

Old Bailey

A 49-year-old man fatally slashed his girlfriend and an associate in the neck before being found with self-inflicted injuries on a houseboat, a court heard.

Lee Peacock is accused of fatally slashing his partner Sharon Pickles and a second alleged victim, Clinton Ashmore, at separate central London addresses, hours apart, last month.

Peacock is later said to have self-harmed after being tracked by police to a houseboat on Grand Union Canal, and was taken to hospital.

Clinton Ashmore and Sharon Pickles were killed in central London last month (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He entered no pleas to two counts of murder during a 15-minute hearing at the Old Bailey on Wednesday.

Peacock, of Harrow Road, west London, appeared via videolink from HMP Thameside and spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was further remanded in custody and will appear next at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing on November 12.

Lee Peacock, 49, is charged with two counts of murder (Metropolitan Police/PA)

The charges came after officers went to a property in Ashbridge Street at 9.30pm on August 19, when concerns were raised for the welfare of those inside.

Police found Ms Pickles, 45, who was pronounced dead at the scene.