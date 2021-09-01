Double child killer Colin Pitchfork released from prison

Colin Pitchfork

Double child killer Colin Pitchfork has walked free from prison after bids to keep him behind bars for longer failed.

Pitchfork, now in his early 60s, was jailed for life after raping and strangling 15-year-olds Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

He became the first man convicted of murder on the basis of DNA evidence in 1988 as he admitted two murders, two rapes, two indecent assaults and conspiracy to pervert the course of justice.

Dawn Ashworth was one of Pitchfork’s young victims (Topham/PA)

Pitchfork’s 30-year minimum term was cut by two years in 2009, he was moved to an open prison three years ago and released on Wednesday.

A Ministry of Justice spokesman said: “Our heartfelt sympathies remain with the families of Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth following the independent Parole Board’s decision to release Colin Pitchfork.

“Public safety is our top priority, which is why he is subject to some of the strictest licence conditions ever set and will remain under supervision for the rest of his life.