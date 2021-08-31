Government to press ahead with plans for vaccine passports in nightclubs

Nathaniel McVeigh reacts after receiving a dose of the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine at Heaven nightclub in central London which is hosting a vaccine event (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Downing Street has confirmed it intends to press on with plans to introduce vaccine passports for nightclubs from the end of September.

The proposals have previously been met with criticism from politicians on both sides as well as leaders in the night time hospitality industry.

The scheme would see members of the public required to show proof of their vaccine status to gain entry to domestic venues and events.

But on Tuesday the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said the Government’s plans remained in place.

“We set out broadly our intention to require our vaccination for nightclubs and some other settings and we’ll be coming forward in the coming weeks with details for that,” he said.

But Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said his party would oppose the scheme, while Labour previously called it “costly, open to fraud and…impractical”.

“As predicted the Government has reheated their Covid ID card scheme,” Mr Davey wrote on Twitter.

“They are divisive, unworkable and expensive and the Liberal Democrats will oppose them.”

It comes as The Guardian reported that new data showed some people would be more reluctant to be vaccinated if such passports were introduced.

Analysis was conducted of 16,527 people, 14,543 of whom had not yet had both vaccine doses.

Almost 90% of this group (87.8%) said their decision to receive a second dose would not be affected by the introduction of the passport scheme.

Two thirds of the remaining 12.2% suggested they would be less likely to get vaccinated if passports were introduced.

The remaining third said they would be more inclined.

The study’s lead author, Dr Alex de Figueiredo from the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said these percentages become significant when scaled up to the whole population, according to The Guardian.