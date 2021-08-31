Boy, 16, held on suspicion of murder after assault victim dies

A Metropolitan Police officer

A 16-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 61-year-old man died following a suspected assault.

Mehmood Shamshi was taken to hospital after being found seriously injured in Staines Road, Hounslow, west London, in the early hours of Wednesday August 18, the Metropolitan Police said

Officers believe he was assaulted in Staines Road, near the junction of Cromwell Road, at around 10.30pm the previous day.

He died in hospital on August 21 and a post-mortem examination gave the cause of death as a head injury.

Mehmood Shamshi was found with a life-threatening head injury in Hounslow, west London, and died on August 21 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Saturday August 28 on suspicion of murder.

He was taken into custody before being released on bail to a date in September.

Detective Chief Inspector Katherine Goodwin, who is leading the investigation, said: “Mehmood’s family and friends have been left devastated by his death and we are working hard to work out the sequence of events that led to him sustaining injuries, which we believe ultimately led to his death.

“I would like to speak to anyone who was in the area, including drivers who may have any dashcam footage, of Staines Road, near to the junction of Cromwell Road, on 17 August between 10.30pm and 11.30pm, who may have seen anything suspicious.”