Two-year-old girl allegedly abducted to Spain safely returned to UK

A two-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted to Spain has been safely returned to the UK.

Lancashire Police launched an urgent appeal for missing Gracie-May Rogers on Friday before later advising the toddler was collected by officers at Manchester Airport on Sunday evening “in the company of a woman”.

“She has now been taken to a place of safety”, the force added in their statement.

Aug 29, 2021

Police said they had detained a a 35-year-old woman “who we wanted to speak to in connection with Gracie-May’s disappearance”, adding: “While she is not under arrest she will be voluntarily interviewed in due course.”

The force said a 39-year-old man who detectives wanted to speak with in connection to the disappearance “has not returned to the UK”.