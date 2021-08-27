Huge plume of smoke rises above major fire at industrial site

The area’s MP said the industrial estate blaze ‘may involve chemicals’.

A large fire at an industrial estate has prompted the evacuation of surrounding properties as it is feared the blaze may involve chemicals.

A huge plume of smoke can be seen rising above the scene of the incident on Juno Drive, Leamington Spa, with Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service in attendance.

A large fire at an industrial premises in in Juno Drive, Leamington Spa (Jacob King/PA)

Local Labour MP Matt Western said he has heard the fire may involve chemicals from a plastics business unit.

Warwickshire Police said properties within the vicinity of Juno Drive are being evacuated.

Anyone living within 70 metres of the site are being urged to keep windows and doors closed.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said it has two paramedic officers and a Hazardous Area Response Team at the scene.

It added it currently has no patients to deal with.

Police said road closures are in place.

