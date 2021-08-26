Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Medical staff prepare a coronavirus vaccination at at Birmingham’s Nightingale club (Jacob King/PA)

Here is Thursday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 22, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 23-26) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 208 (67%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 99 (32%) have seen a fall and five are unchanged.

Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly continue to have the highest rate, with 4,766 new cases in the seven days to August 22, the equivalent of 828.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 387.3 in the seven days to August 15.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the second highest rate, up from 610.0 to 747.7, with 923 new cases.

West Devon has the third highest rate, up from 285.0 to 741.0, with 416 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

West Devon (up from 285.0 to 741.0)

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly (387.3 to 828.1)

Torridge (327.4 to 618.5)

South Hams (319.5 to 597.0)

Mid Devon (363.8 to 620.7)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 26 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 22; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 22; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 15; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 15.