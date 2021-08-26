British Airways plans subsidiary for short-haul flights at Gatwick

A British Airways plane prepares to take off at Gatwick Airport in West Sussex

British Airways is planning to launch a subsidiary to operate short-haul flights at Gatwick Airport.

The unnamed airline would run alongside its parent company’s long-haul operation at the West Sussex airport.

BA has suspended its domestic and European routes serving Gatwick during the coronavirus pandemic.

It sent an internal letter to staff, seen by the PA news agency, which read: “This was previously a highly competitive market, but for us to run a sustainable airline in the current environment, we need a competitive operating model.

“Because of that, we are proposing a new operating subsidiary to run alongside our existing long-haul Gatwick operation, to serve short-haul routes to/from Gatwick from summer 2022.

“This will help us to be both agile and competitive, allowing us to build a sustainable short-haul presence at Gatwick over time.”