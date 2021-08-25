Latest weekly Covid-19 rates for local authority areas in England

Ground staff disinfect seats ahead of a Premier League match at the Amex Stadium in Brighton (Kieran Cleeves/PA)

Here is Wednesday’s update of Covid-19 case rates for every local authority area in England.

The figures, for the seven days to August 21, are based on the number of people who have tested positive for Covid-19 in either a lab-reported or rapid lateral flow test, by specimen date.

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 people.

Data for the most recent four days (August 22-25) has been excluded as it is incomplete and does not reflect the true number of cases.

Of the 312 local areas in England, 201 (64%) have seen a week-on-week rise in rates, 108 (35%) have seen a fall and three are unchanged.

Cornwall & the Isles of Scilly have the highest rate, with 4,628 new cases in the seven days to August 21, the equivalent of 804.1 per 100,000 people.

This is up sharply from 385.9 in the seven days to August 14.

Sedgemoor in Somerset has the second highest rate, up from 595.4 to 744.5, with 919 new cases.

West Devon has the third highest rate, up from 267.2 to 728.5, with 409 new cases.

The five areas with the biggest week-on-week rises are:

West Devon (up from 267.2 to 728.5)

Cornwall & Isles of Scilly (385.9 to 804.1)

South Hams (294.5 to 614.0)

Teignbridge (407.3 to 693.1)

Mid Devon (337.4 to 617.1)

The list has been calculated by the PA news agency based on Public Health England data published on August 25 on the Government’s coronavirus dashboard.

Here is the list in full.

It reads, from left to right: name of local authority; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 21; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 21; rate of new cases in the seven days to August 14; number (in brackets) of new cases recorded in the seven days to August 14.