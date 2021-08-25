Death of toddler in caravan fire treated as unexplained

An aerial view of the burned-out caravan

The death of a two-year-old girl in a fire at a caravan site is being treated as unexplained.

Lincolnshire Police said they were called to reports of a blaze at Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells, near Skegness, at around 10.30pm on Monday.

The force said officers remained on the site on Wednesday along with Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service and forensic specialists, and the investigation is expected to take “some time”.

The Sealands Caravan Park in Ingoldmells (Josh Payne/PA)

Police said the two-year-old was on holiday at the park with her family when the fire broke out.

Three of her siblings, all under the age of 11, and their mother, who is in her 30s, managed to escape, the force added.

They all received medical attention in hospital but were later released.

Officers are trying to establish the cause of the fire, and said they are currently treating the toddler’s death as unexplained.

Police said specialist officers are supporting the family following the incident.

Our investigation continues into the tragic fire at Ingoldmells yesterday We send our condolences to the family & friends of those involved We'd also like to say thankyou to everyone who helped on the evening & have supported the family too More info: https://t.co/aPQdZXAbkA pic.twitter.com/m8rU5Hac6j — Lincolnshire Police (@LincsPolice) August 25, 2021

Senior investigating officer Detective Inspector Jo Fortune said: “Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of those involved in this tragic incident and I send our condolences.

“We will do everything we can to establish what has happened.

“I would like to pass on my personal thanks to everyone who helped on the evening and has supported the family too.

“It was a very serious and frightening time.”

Caravans in the surrounding area were taped off by police on Tuesday (Josh Payne/PA)

Officers from Lincolnshire Fire and Rescue Service, wearing white suits and white masks, could be seen around the caravan as the investigation got under way on Tuesday.

A number of other caravans in the immediate vicinity were taped off.